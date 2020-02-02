Embattled Tshwane Mayor announces resignation

Share this article

















Embattled City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has announced he intends to resign from his position at the end of February.

Mokgalapa however maintains that he did nothing wrong. He says it was best for the City if he stands down as Mayor.

The Tshwane Mayor, who was placed on special leave, is expected back at work on Monday. Mokgalapa says he will announce further successes from his administration.

Mokgalapa announcing his resignation via media statement below:

It is with regret that I inform the people of Tshwane and my colleagues in my party, the Democratic Alliance, that I intend resigning as Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane before the next Council meeting at the end of February.

This has been a tough decision.

However, the most important consideration is to put the people of Tshwane first.

In my view, stepping down would pave the way for further progress beyond that which was achieved in my term this far.

On the other hand, I am cognisant of the fact that my presence in office is a football that others with political malice cannot resist kicking around.

Those that put politics first, risk dragging down the administration and unfortunately, they do not care about the people. I do.

I wish to make clear that I have not broken any laws and am confident that I would emerge positively from any assessment of my conduct.

But in the end, I have concluded that it is best for the City if I stand down as Mayor.

Accordingly, I shall do so.

I intend working every second of every hour of my last month in office. In doing so, I will announce further successes from my administration and will make known plans that I will hand over to my successor.

DA’s response to Mokgalapa’s announcement:

The Democratic Alliance (DA) notes the Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Stevens Mokgalapa’s intention to resign from his position as mayor.

The DA will now initiate processes to nominate a new mayor for the people of Tshwane.

In doing so, we will assess the candidates who make themselves available and will consult widely, including with our coalition partners.

The DA will select the person who will provide the greatest prospect of successful service delivery for the remainder of the term of office.

We thank Mayor Mokgalapa for his service.

We are aware of many good things that he has achieved, but accept his resignation.

The DA is confident that Mayor Mokgalapa will achieve greater success in the future.

