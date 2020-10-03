Facebook-f
From the news desk

Emirates cancels Durban flights, rest of SA to follow

Local, NewsNo Comments
Emirates has cancelled all flights to and from King Shaka International Airport with immediate effect. The cancellations are due to Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) regulations.

According to ENCA, the regulations were announced this week that treat airline crew the same as passengers.

Flights to and from Cape Town and Johannesburg international airports are also expected to be cancelled.

The first Emirates flight landed in Cape Town on October 1 and was greeted with a water salute.

South Africa’s borders reopened to international and business travel on October 1.

Source: Cape Town ETC


