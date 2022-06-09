Emotions spill over as SA hujaaj depart for hajj for the first time in two years

Share this article

By Tauhierah Salie

Nervous. Excited. But mostly grateful for being chosen by Allah. These were the sentiments used by hujaaj Nurabie Abrahams, to describe her state of mind before embarking on the sacred pilgrimage of hajj 1443.

She was among several dozen others preparing for takeoff at the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday. Beaming smiles shon through the tearful accounts of gratitude and delight, as emotional farewells from loved ones played out late afternoon. Hujaaj also departed from the Johannesberg and Durban Airports.

After two years of covid-19 induced restrictions, the Saudi Kingdom lifted travel bans and opened hajj to foreign pilgrims. Conditions however included that only those under the age of 65 may attend this year, all foreign pilgrims must be fully vaccinated or produce a negative covid-19 test.

At least 850k of the one million quota was dedicated to foreign countries. South Africa later received confirmation of quota of 1 132. A 96-page document, detailing the guidelines and processes expected from hujaaj, was thereafter distributed to countries.

A delegation of SAHUC officials departed to Mecca last weekend, to ensure all logistics are in place. During discussions with authorities, it was noted that the cost of hajj has risen excessively this year, mainly attributed to covid-19 closures and privatization of entities. SAHUC president, Shaheen Essop, said everything is in place for the anticipated arrival of around 174 people this week.

“When you arrive in Saudi, your electronic VISA that has been printed by the operator, together with your PCR test, must on hand at all times. Pilgrims are reminded that, when they enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia In Sha Allah, that Mobily sim cards have been provided for them and will be met either at the airport or their hotels,” said Essop.

Essop reminded hujaaj that they will not be allowed to enter via Doha without a printed copy of their PCR test, which should be no older than 72 hours before their departure. He adds that hujaaj need to verse themselves with the apps being used to facilitate their pilgrimage. Travel operators urged the loved ones of remaining hujaaj to bid their salaams (or greetings) in advance, to avoid compromising their 72 hour PCR test.

Upon landing, travel operators are expected to facilitate the journey amid the renewed protocols, including the use of technological apps. The Tawakkalna and Eatamarna apps will enable hujaaj to, for example, pray at Al-Rawdah Sharifa. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah previously announced that a permit is not needed to perform salah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Flights are due to land in Doha and Dubai respectively, before departing to Jeddah, In Sha Allah.

