Empowering Action insights into child abuse during 16 Days of Activism

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In the midst of the 16 Days of Activism against Violence on Women and Children, Dr. Shahieda Omar, a psychologist at the Teddy Bear Clinic, shed light on the pressing issue of child abuse. Omar emphasized that the 16-day campaign serves as a poignant reminder of the year-round challenges faced by children and families, stressing that the fight against abuse is not confined to a limited timeframe.

Reflecting on the purpose of the campaign, Omar urged people not to remain complacent in the face of violence against women and children. She remarked, “It is a 365-day campaign, where women and children are subjected to abuse and suffer from the scourge of violence.”

Omar highlighted the importance of recognizing signs of child abuse and categorizing them into physical, emotional, and psychological indicators.

Physical abuse signs

tangible evidence of assault,

corporal punishment,

belt marks, bites,

hair being pulled out,

ears being rung.

Emotional abuse

eroded self-esteem,

withdrawal,

isolation,

decreased attention span,

plummeting grades,

and disinterest in previously enjoyed activities.

Psychological abuse indicators

eating disorders,

sleeping disorders,

recurring nightmares,

and the concealment of abuse through excessive clothing.

To combat child abuse, Omar emphasized the creation of safe spaces within the home environment. She stressed the need for open dialogue with children, helping them understand the concepts of safe and unsafe behavior, and acceptable and unacceptable behavior. By empowering children with vocabulary around safety, they can articulate their experiences and access support when needed.

Law enforcement, often the first responders to abuse reports, face limitations in information gathering due to their mandate focusing on extracting statements, collecting evidence, and facilitating medical care or intervention. Omar proposed enhanced networking engagement between mental health professionals and law enforcement. This collaboration aims to provide training on effective communication with children, preventing secondary victimization and trauma.

“Misconceptions about child abuse common responses, are such as justifying corporal punishment or dismissing children’s claims as lies. The courage it takes for a child to disclose abuse and the crucial role of validation when they do come forward. Delayed disclosure often stems from fears of not being believed or threats to keep quiet, “said Omar.

Ultimately, Omar underscored the significance of communication between parents or guardians and their children, advocating for age-appropriate discussions to empower children with an understanding of child abuse.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay