Empowering the Future: Organizations Championing Youth Development in South Africa

By Ragheema Mclean

Across South Africa, countless young individuals face unique challenges and opportunities. From education and employment to mental health and social justice, the youth of South Africa are navigating a complex landscape.

Fortunately, there are dedicated organizations committed to supporting and empowering them every step of the way.

VOC News spoke to Voila Manuel, the Director of MOT SA, a comprehensive global life skills programme aimed at strengthening youth awareness and courage.

Manuel explained, “We focus on building mental resilience and mental health in the youth by promoting and exposing them to three core values,” she explained. These values are the courage to care, the courage to live, and the courage to say no.

“If you are a young person in the world today, you need courage,” Manuel emphasized. “We work with students at schools and colleges to instil these values and other key principles.”

Meanwhile, Warriors of Youth is another organization making a positive impact in Cape Town, particularly within the Muslim community.

Founder Zulfaa Francis outlined their vision: “Our mission is to train, empower, and nurture Muslim youth to develop into Islamically confident and courageous future leaders.”

“Our holistic program aims to inspire them Islamically, develop critical thinking mindsets, and promote righteous actions within an Islamic framework guided by the Quran and Sunnah,” Francis continued. “We offer safe spaces where Muslim youth can convene and develop within a supportive, compassionate, and engaging learning culture.”

Warriors of Youth also emphasize prioritizing faith over worldly matters and encourage awareness of global issues. “We provide skills development, Islamic education, community engagement, outreach programs, fundraising, and entrepreneurship development,” Francis added.

After three decades of democracy, the young population—those aged between 15 and 34—continues to face marginalization and exclusion from the country’s economic sphere.

Youth Capital, a youth-led campaign, is addressing this issue with an action plan that combines data with young people’s lived experiences to tackle youth unemployment.

Project Lead Kristal Duncan-Williams explained, “Youth Capital is a long-term advocacy campaign focused on policy change to address the youth unemployment crisis. We bring research and evidence together with the voices and lived experiences of young people.”

“Solutions to youth unemployment should be guided by what young people are experiencing today and what they need to thrive,” she emphasized. “We lobby government officials, and our work is strengthened by the community that supports us.”

Duncan-Williams expressed hope that the new government will address youth unemployment with urgency.

“We have been driving for a collective agenda, which will become even more relevant within the Government of National Unity,” she said. “We need different departments to work together to build a pipeline that young people can navigate more easily and ensure they are empowered with skills desired by employers in the 21st-century workplace.”

These dedicated organizations are making a significant impact on the lives of young South Africans, providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.

As South Africa celebrates Youth Month, it is crucial to recognize and support these efforts to build a brighter future for the country’s youth.

