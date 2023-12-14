Empowering voices through, art: Murals for Gaza’s inspirational journey

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In a vibrant corner of Cape Town’s Bo Kaap, Obeidullah Gierdien, the driving force behind Murals for Gaza, shared his poignant journey of projecting the voices of Palestinians through colour and creativity. Speaking with VOC Breakfast on Thursday, Gierdien revealed the inspiration behind the initiative and its connection to the Bo Kaap community.

The initiative was sparked by a sense of helplessness following the violence on 7 October 2023. Gierdien, based in Bo Kaap, sought a lasting way to express solidarity with Palestine. He recalled his mother’s advice to create something indelible, leading to the birth of Murals for Gaza.

Positioning himself in Bo Kaap, a tourist-heavy area, Gierdien aimed to leverage the colourful houses to raise awareness. Starting with a group of artists from a roller skate shop, they began painting and the momentum never waned.

Operating within the confines of Bo Kaap’s heritage site, Gierdien and his group of artists, initially from a roller skate shop, ensure collaboration with homeowners. Armed with permission slips, they approach homeowners, presenting designs for approval. This meticulous process ensures that the murals become a harmonious blend of community consent and artistic expression.

Gierdien highlighted the profound connection between Gaza and Bo Kaap, both grappling with encroachments on their heritage. Drawing parallels between Gaza’s illegal occupation and Bo Kaap’s gentrification, he stressed the shared struggle and common ground between the two communities.

The murals, crafted by diverse artists, serve as poignant reflections of recent events in Gaza. Notably, a mural depicting the tragic incident at Al Shifa hospital, where electricity was cut off, symbolizes the loss of premature babies. The artwork portrays a grieving mother holding her lifeless child, capturing the impact of white phosphorus attacks in chilling detail.

“Our upcoming project on the 15-17 December 2023 will be our newest project ‘Angels for Gaza’. We are also adopting a new slogan our mural is now focusing on ‘If mainstream media won’t report on the atrocities committed in Gaza, then the walls will speak’,” said Gierdien.

The initiative has garnered widespread support, with calls pouring in from across South Africa. Collaborating with artists nationwide, Murals for Gaza stands as a testament to the impactful intersection of art, activism, and solidarity.

Photo: Supplied (Murals for Gaza)