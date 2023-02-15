Energy crisis National State of Disaster challenged by Solidarity

Share this article

Trade union Solidarity has launched a legal challenge against the government’s decision to declare the energy crisis a National State of Disaster.

During the State of the Nation Address (SONA) last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a National State of Disaster as the country endures rolling blackouts amid the electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa also announced his intent to appoint a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency to work with Eskom’s leadership on ending power cuts.

Solidarity’s Deputy Chief Executive for Legal Matters Anton van der Bijl says, “We filed papers yesterday. In essence it is a review application where we ask that the decision by the CoGTA Minister and Disaster Management Council to declare a National State of Disaster, we say it is irrational and illegal for them to do so.”

“If you look at the Disaster Management Act, it is clear that in order for a crisis to be called a National State of Disaster, it must be unforeseen. If you look at the last 16 years, the government has basically ensured that there is a crisis,” added Van Der Bijl.

Source: SABC News