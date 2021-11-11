Energy Minister receives backlash for pro-coal statements

Share this article

















Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has come under fire for calling on African nations to unite against global pressure to abandon fossil fuels.

Speaking at the Africa Energy Week Conference in Cape Town on Tuesday, Mantashe said it is ‘unfair’ to demand developing countries such as South Africa to replace fossil fuels with green energy.

Mantashe argued that the energy policy caters to a ‘just transition’ away from harmful carbon emissions, adding that thousands of jobs within the mining sector will be lost.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced a multi-billion rand financing deal struck with EU countries to help eliminate South Africa’s reliance on coal.

VOC