Energy solutions sought at SA’s inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the key note address at South Africa’s inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Delegates from Africa and Europe are expected to attend the three-day conference in Century City. It comes after the country was identified a potential global exporter of green energy last year.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde also signed a landmark memorandum with Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul yesterday, to develop a green hydrogen hub and corridor.

According to Winde, it is crucial step toward energy resilience and economic opportunities.

