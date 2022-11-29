Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Energy solutions sought at SA’s inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the key note address at South Africa’s inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Delegates from Africa and Europe are expected to attend the three-day conference in Century City. It comes after the country was identified a potential global exporter of green energy last year.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde also signed a landmark memorandum with Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul yesterday, to develop a green hydrogen hub and corridor.

According to Winde, it is crucial step toward energy resilience and economic opportunities.

VOC

Photo: Twitter

 

 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.