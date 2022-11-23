Entries open for 2023 Comrades Marathon

Share this article

Entries have opened for the 2023 Comrades Marathon. Next year’s race, another down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, will take place on June 11.

Entries will be capped at 20 000 athletes.

The Comrades Marathon Association launched the 96th ultra-marathon race in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo says, “We already have 48 up runs, it is going to be equal now. The 96th edition is going to be the 48th down run. After next year it going to be synced. We are going to keep it at 20 000 (runners) for the safety of our runners. You remember we have road works between Lion Park and Cato Ridge, we need to make sure that the safety of our runners is prioritised and ensure that on the day all our operations are smooth without any congestions on the road.”

2022 cheating allegations

Meanwhile, the Comrades Marathon Association announced that nine runners could be disqualified from this year’s race over allegations of cheating.

KwaZulu-Natal Athletics President Steve Mkasi confirmed that there are no elite athletes among the alleged cheaters.

