Environment Dept says Dept of Mineral resources gave authority for seismic blasts of SA coast

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has shifted accountability, following concerns over seismic surveys to be conducted off the coast of South Africa.

It comes as Shell and Impact Africa want to search for oil and gas deposits between December and February, by means of underwater blasts. According to Marine Conservation, this process involves an array of air guns repeatedly firing every 10 to 15 seconds. This generates a sound of up to 250 decibels, compared to a rocket launch is a deafening 180 decibels, which travels between hundreds and thousands of kilometres.

Residents and environmental activists at the weekend protested against the survey in Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, citing threats to marine life and the livelihood of local fishermen.

In a statement, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment explaiend that the impact of the survey was “authorised under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act 2002 (Act No. 28 of 2002), (MRPDA) which under section 39(2) of the Act requires the submission of an environmental management plan which is to assess and evaluate the environmental impacts of the activity.”

Department spokesperson, Albi Modise, says Minister Barbara Creecy is not mandated to withdraw the companies authorization, as demanded by protestors.

“The Minister of Minerals Resources and Energy is the Minister responsible for the administration of the MPRDA, the Minister responsible for environmental affairs is, therefore, not mandated to consider the application or to make a decision on the authorisation of the seismic survey. It should be noted that since the coming into effect of the One Environment System on 8 December 2014, the application process for the seismic surveys was finalised. All decisions made under the MPRDA at the time remain valid and binding until set aside by a court of law.”

This is a developing story.

VOC