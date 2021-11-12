Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Environmental groups contest R4b Amazon development

A picket took place on the Corner of Observatory Road and Liesbeek Parkway in Cape Town on Friday, to contest Amazons’ ‘River Club Development’.

Earlier this year, the City of Cape Town gave the retail giant the go ahead to build its R4.5 billion Africa headquarters.

Alongside indigenous groups, dozens of conservation organizations have cited a host of health, safety and environmental violations.

The Two Rivers Urban Park was initially nominated for a provincial heritage status and was later put forward as a national heritage resource.

It comes ahead of an upcoming court case on November 24th, wherein the Observatory Civic Association and Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Traditional Indigenous Council seek to interdict the development.

VOC


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.