Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Enyobeni tavern owner in court for contravening Liquor Act

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu, 43, made a brief appearance in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday for contravention of the Liquor Act.

Her husband, Siyakhangela Ndevu, who is the tavern’s manager and faces the same charge, after the death of 21 children at the tavern in Scenery Park in June, sat next to her in court.

Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya confirmed to DispatchLIVE they had laid a charge against her this week.

“We first laid a charge [against] the manager [Siyakhangela] initially, and we indicated the investigations are going to continue,” said Msiya.

“We investigated and then realised, working with the SAPS, that also the owner of the licence is liable.

“According to our act, even if you have a manager, if anything goes wrong you are also liable. After our further investigation, we decided to also lay a criminal charge against the registrant.”

Source: DispatchLIVE


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.