Enyobeni tavern owner in court for contravening Liquor Act

Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu, 43, made a brief appearance in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday for contravention of the Liquor Act.

Her husband, Siyakhangela Ndevu, who is the tavern’s manager and faces the same charge, after the death of 21 children at the tavern in Scenery Park in June, sat next to her in court.

Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya confirmed to DispatchLIVE they had laid a charge against her this week.

“We first laid a charge [against] the manager [Siyakhangela] initially, and we indicated the investigations are going to continue,” said Msiya.

“We investigated and then realised, working with the SAPS, that also the owner of the licence is liable.

“According to our act, even if you have a manager, if anything goes wrong you are also liable. After our further investigation, we decided to also lay a criminal charge against the registrant.”

Source: DispatchLIVE