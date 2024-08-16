Epidemiologist warns that Mpox variant poses greater risk to children

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim has raised concerns that children are more vulnerable to Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox) due to the absence of Smallpox vaccinations in recent generations. His warning comes as the African Union’s health watchdog has declared a public health emergency in response to the growing Mpox outbreak across the continent.

In an interview with VOC Breakfast on Friday, Karim explained, “Mpox is a disease we are quite familiar with in Africa, as we experience outbreaks several times a year in different countries. These outbreaks typically involve only a few infections and are usually controlled quickly because Mpox spreads very slowly. If every case is identified, the virus can be contained effectively.”

Karim highlighted the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where they are currently dealing with a variant of Mpox known as the Clade I variant. This variant is spreading more through sexual transmission. “In the DRC, adults are transmitting the virus to each other through close contact, including sexual contact. When these adults interact closely with children, they also pass the virus on to them. As a result, over half of the infections identified in the DRC are in children. Fortunately, Mpox is generally a mild disease, with children and adults typically recovering without severe complications.”

However, Karim noted that in some cases, particularly among immunocompromised individuals such as those with untreated HIV, Mpox can manifest in a more severe form. “In South Africa, we’ve seen that patients with HIV who are not on treatment tend to experience a more severe form of Mpox. Otherwise, Mpox is usually a mild condition.”

Addressing parental concerns, Karim emphasized the difference between Mpox and Covid-19. “Mpox is not spread through coughing or breathing like Covid-19. It requires prolonged contact with an infected person to transmit. Additionally, the Clade I variant in the DRC differs from the Clade II variant found in South Africa, which is less severe and spreads with more difficulty. To date, South Africa has only recorded 24 cases.”

Karim reassured South Africans that while the current concern level remains low, vigilance is necessary. Should Mpox become more widespread and uncontrolled across the continent, alert levels would be raised. For now, there is no immediate cause for alarm.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels