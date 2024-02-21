Equal Education calls for balanced approach in 2024 budget speech

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

“We are 30 years into a democracy, and we are still fighting for very basic things in the education sector like pit toilets to be replaced.” – Equal Education’s Head of Research, Elizabeth Biney.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the 2024 budget speech later today, outlining the government’s financial, economic, and social commitments.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show on Tuesday, Equal Education’s Head of Research, Elizabeth Biney, expressed skepticism about significant changes to the education budget but anticipated shifts and adjustments to meet financial obligations.

“We may not see a wholesale cut approach from the budget but rather a cut and patch, moving money from one line item to the next to cover the shortfall or a gap in that line item.” “We have predicted a situation where the overall education budget may not change or even receive an increase because of the wage bill, but we will see important line items, for example, school infrastructure and early childhood development grants, being changed to make up rands and cents to cover teachers’ salaries.”

She stated that based on the projections from the medium-term budget policy statement, there won’t be many changes to the education budget, but there is a possibility that the minister will likely shift funds around to address financial shortfalls.

However, things go awry, and with significant changes made solely to save enough to repay debts, it would be highly problematic. She added that such measures could influence voter sentiment and shape future decisions at the ballot box.

Furthermore, Biney called for proper oversight and accountability on spending in the education sector, emphasizing the need for funds to be directed to where they are most needed.

“We are sick and tired of being promised things that never come to fruition.”

“Beyond the funding crisis that we have in the sector, we also have spending problems.”

She also highlighted the lack of political will and urgency in addressing infrastructure issues, despite a binding school infrastructure law being in place for the past decade.

“For us, it’s simply not only a matter of the Treasury putting more money into the sector; there needs to be tighter and proper oversight on how those funds are spent and to ensure that they go where they are needed.” “We need to come together and demand proper accountability and transparency to make sure that the funds we are asking the Treasury to invest in this sector are actually going towards proper service delivery.”

