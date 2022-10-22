Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Erdogan denies allegations of Turkiye army using chemical weapons – NTV

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye’s armed forces have never used chemical weapons, broadcaster NTV reported on Friday.

“Our armed forces have not resorted to using chemical weapons to this day,” NTV cited Erdogan as telling reporters on his plane, returning from a trip to Azerbaijan.

“They will always cast such slanders. We will call them to account, as is required within the law.” Erdogan added.

His comments came after Turkish authorities, on Thursday, firmly rejected allegations that the Turkish armed forces had used chemical weapons in their operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


