Erdogan threatens Syria ground operation ‘as soon as possible’

INTERNATIONAL
The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to say that Ankara is planning to deploy ground forces to attack Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units, or YPG, forces based across the border in Syria.
Turkey blames what it considers to be the YPG’s parent organisation, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), for the November 13 bombing in central Istanbul, which killed six people.
Erdogan has made similar threats in the past six months, but cross-border air raids on Sunday have heightened the possibility that a bigger military operation may occur.
Russia has warned against any potential operation.
The Kremlin has said Russia respects Turkey’s “legitimate” security concerns over Syria but claimed all parties there should avoid steps that could worsen the situation.
“We understand and respect Turkey’s concerns about ensuring its own security. We believe this is Turkey’s legitimate right. At the same time, we call on all parties to refrain from steps that could lead to the destabilisation of the overall situation,” he said.
Ankara blamed the PKK and the YPG for the Istanbul attack, which also saw more than 80 people wounded.
The PKK, however, has denied any involvement.
Washington, like Moscow, called for de-escalation.
Russia supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s 11-year war, while Ankara has backed rebels fighting to topple him.
The Kremlin’s gentle call for restraint came as Ankara positions itself as a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv in the Ukraine war, which began on February 24 with Russia’s invasion.
Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have enjoyed a warm relationship throughout the conflict, with regular phone calls and meetings.
Turkey has good relations with Ukraine, too, as the supplier of drones and other weapons.
Source: Al Jazeera
Photo: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters