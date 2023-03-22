Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Erdogan urges Israel to heed Al-Aqsa status in Ramadan in call to Herzog

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, on the phone on Monday evening about the Al Aqsa status, Turkish media outlets reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the two leaders exchanged greetings on the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan and Israel’s Passover. Erdogan stressed the importance of prevention of “provocation and threats towards Al-Aqsa Mosque”, especially during Ramadan.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties and reaffirmed their determination to strengthen relations, the report added.

Source: Middle East Monitor


