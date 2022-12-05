Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Erdogan: Will ‘definitely’ complete 30-km-deep security corridor

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

INTERNATIONAL

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Turkiye will complete the 30-kilometer-deep (18.6-mile) security strip along its southern border, reports Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at a meeting in southern Sanliurfa province, Erdogan said that attacks will not deter the country from its determined stance on securing its southern border.

“We will definitely complete the 30-kilometer-deep security corridor that we are establishing along our southern borders, attacks will not dampen our resolve,” he said.

Since 2016, Turkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the European Union, and the US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK’s Syrian branch.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.