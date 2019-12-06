Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding for Friday

Eskom has announced stage two load-shedding for Friday, starting at 9am.
The embattled power utility says the load-shedding will last until at least 6am on Saturday.
Eskom terminated its stage 2 rotational load-shedding at 5am Friday morning, 6 hours after the initial planned outage time.
Date: 6 December 2019
Stage 2 loadshedding will continue today from 09:00 until 06:00 on Saturday, 7 December 2019
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 6, 2019
Eskom says this is due to unplanned breakdowns and low water levels at its pumped storage schemes among other issues.
It says the outages are part of efforts to protect its power system from a total collapse.
Consumers have been urged to check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal websites.