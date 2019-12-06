Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding for Friday

Share this article

















Eskom has announced stage two load-shedding for Friday, starting at 9am.

The embattled power utility says the load-shedding will last until at least 6am on Saturday.

Eskom terminated its stage 2 rotational load-shedding at 5am Friday morning, 6 hours after the initial planned outage time.

Eskom says this is due to unplanned breakdowns and low water levels at its pumped storage schemes among other issues. READ: Eskom: Pay up or face dark Christmas It says the outages are part of efforts to protect its power system from a total collapse. Consumers have been urged to check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal websites.

(SOURCE: eNCA)

