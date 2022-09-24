Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Eskom apologizes for extending the implementation of load-shedding

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Load-shedding over the weekend will be used to replenish pumped storage dam levels, said Eskom.

The power utility on Friday announced that load-shedding will continue at stage 5 until 5am on Saturday, thereafter lowered to stage 4 until 5am on Sunday.

Stage 3 will then be implemented until 5am on Monday.

Indications are stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented for most of next week due to capacity constraints, Eskom warned.

“Eskom is experiencing constraints from its diesel suppliers that are affecting the availability of bulk diesel to the Ankerlig and Gourikwa open-cycle gas turbines, which have a combined capacity of 2,000MW. Should this uncertainty of diesel supplies persist, higher stages of load-shedding may be required. Since Thursday a generation unit each at Camden, Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations were taken offline for repairs. A generating unit at Hendrina and two at Kusile power stations were returned to service,” it said.

The power utility said a further update will be published on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes.

“Eskom apologises for the continued and unfortunate load-shedding, which is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.

“While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to continue the load-shedding to limit the use of emergency generation reserves. We have 5,839MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,745MW is unavailable due to breakdown,” it said.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.