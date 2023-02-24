Eskom appoints Calib Cassim as interim CEO

Share this article

Eskom has announced the appointment of Calib Cassim as the power utility’s Interim Group Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

In a statement, Eskom says that Cassim was appointed as its Chief Financial Officer in November 2018 after serving as acting chief financial officer from July 2017.

This follows the Eskom board announcement that Andre de Ruyter was leaving power utility with immediate effect on Wednesday.

De Ruyter resigned as CEO in December, citing a lack of political support in resolving the power utility’s energy crisis.

Source: SABC News