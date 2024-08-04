Eskom assures Khayelitsha residents pop-up offices will improve customer service

Share this article

Eskom in the Western Cape said that the introduction of pop-up customer service offices in Cape Town communities was an effort to improve its customer service.

This comes after the community of Khayelitsha expressed unhappiness about the closure of the power utility’s walk-in customer service office in the township.

Residents also complained that the pop-up offices had no customer service urgency as they only came from time to time.

Eskom’s Kyle Cookson has urged the residents to adapt to its new digital customer service platforms to report their electricity issues.

“It should be noted, however, that Eskom’s customer’s network centres our C&Cs, have not closed and remain fully operational, and will continue to respond to network faults,” said Cookson.

Eskom had released a statement earlier in July that its walk-in customer service centres in Khayelitsha and Bellville would close at the end of July.

Image: Eskom