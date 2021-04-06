Eskom confirms contractual dispute with Oracle Corporation

Share this article

















Eskom has confirmed that it is involved in a contractual dispute with the South African arm of Oracle Corporation – which is contracted to provide a number of technical services to the power utility.

Eskom says Oracle first claimed it had been underpaid by an amount of approximately R7.3 billion, which is disputed, by Eskom.

Oracle threatened to terminate its services to Eskom. However, Eskom approached the high court to compel Oracle to continue providing the services for the duration of the agreement until April 2022.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says: “Last week the court dismissed the application. It is the intention of Eskom to launch an application for leave to appeal.

As far as the technical support services are concerned, Eskom have assessed the risks in the event of Oracle withdrawing technical services support. Eskom has interim risk mitigating processes in place to reduce the risk of its operations being disrupted.

Source: SABC