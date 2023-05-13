Eskom downgrades rolling blackouts to Stage 3

Share this article

Eskom has announced that it has downgraded its rolling blackouts from Stage 6 to three with effect from five o’clock on Saturday morning to four o’clock this afternoon. The power utility says this is due to lower demand this weekend.

Stage 5 rolling blackouts will be implemented until 5 am o’clock on Sunday morning.

However, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena has warned that stage six is likely to return next week.

“Breakdowns are currently at 18 713 MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3 222MW.”

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the Land Bank has established a R2.5 billion fund aimed at helping farmers to invest in alternative energy solutions.

He says rolling blackouts are exerting increased pressure on agricultural production in the country, a problem that may be transferred onto consumers.

Ramokgopa says this intervention will alleviate inflationary pressures associated with Eskom’s rolling blackouts which result in increased production costs.

Source: SABC News