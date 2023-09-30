Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Eskom eases power cuts for weekend on improved generation capacity, lower demand

Eskom has announced its load shedding outlook for the weekend, citing that power cuts will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday from 5am until 4pm.

Thereafter, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both days.

Eskom has attributed this to anticipated lower demand and an improvement in generation capacity.

The utility’s Daphne Mokwena has, however, highlighted that stage 3 load shedding will remain for Friday.

“Today, as previously communicated, stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Saturday.”


