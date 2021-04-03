Eskom electricity tarrif increase comes under scrutiny

Cope says government should review the 15% electricity tariff increase that kicked in on Thursday. The party’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem has condemned the electricity hike. He says it will further kill the economy and hit the poor and unemployed the hardest:

“Government can never justify this increase. Millions of people have lost their jobs. The unemployment figure is rising by the day. Very soon the electricity will be reserved for the rich only.

It is already a luxury to have electricity in your house or in your shack. Cost of living is rising by the day. It is totally unfair that the struggling people must be punished because of years of corruption that took place at Eskom.

But sadly not a single thief is in jail for collapsing Eskom. We call upon government to review this latest Eskom electricity increase.”