Eskom employee arrested for R11m electricity billing fraud

A former Eskom employee has been arrested for electricity billing fraud amounting to R11m.

Liesel Maria Wolmarans, 44, appeared in the Gqeberha specialised commercial crime court on Friday after her arrest by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team.

Capt Yolisa Mgolodela, spokesperson for the directorate, said Wolmarans was a senior billing clerk at Eskom between March 2011 and May 2021. She processed electricity meter readings on the billing system. The readings were captured by route contractors at customer sites on a hand-held device and forwarded to Wolmarans electronically.