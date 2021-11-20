Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Eskom finds evidence of sabotage in infrastructure

Eskom says it has found evidence that there are acts of sabotage in its infrastructure. It says a pylon was damaged at its Lethabo Power Station in the Free State.

Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter says the power utility found that supports attached to a small pylon carrying power lines that feed electricity to the power station’s overland coal conveyor were cut.

It says this caused the pylon to topple over onto a backup power line rendering both inoperable. De Ruyter says Eskom has revered the matter to the law enforcement authorities.

“What is interesting is that this toppled tower fell uphill highly unusual. The 24 millimeter galvanised steel rod  was cut. The clean edge around the rod makes it very apparent that this was not metal fatigue and there is no evidence of corrosion of any sort. This is not an old incident, this is very new through a deliberate act of sabotage.”

Electricity crisis | Eskom update on system challenges

Source: SABC


