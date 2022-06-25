Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Eskom was on Friday granted a court interdict to stop what it regards as an illegal wage strike at nine of its power stations.

The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge South Africans into darkness – the country is now in stage 4 load shedding until Sunday morning.

Protests at most of the utility’s coal stations are ramping up after wage negotiations collapsed between unions earlier this week.

As electricity is an essential service, industrial action is not permitted, but intimidation and operational disturbances have grown and could add to existing constraints to the grid.

Eskom’s leadership is again scrambling to explain the rationale behind the latest escalation in power cuts.

“Eskom is actually the one responsible for how we got here, why did they walk out of talks, which provoked a lot of anger amongst workers? Can we come back to the negotiating table, so that we can resolve this.” said Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Giving an update on the status of the grid Chief Operations Officer Jan Oberholzer revealed how some Eskom employees faced intimidation by those who did not want Eskom employees to report to work.

“We have experienced numerous intimidation and other forms of illegal activity. Eskom cautions, unfortunately, the public that should these criminal acts of intimidation, strike persist or spread, this will increase the risk of operational disturbances and the implementation of load shedding at higher levels.”

While incidents of stone-throwing, threatening SMSes and workers being dragged out of their positions at a power station were also reported.

Oberholzer said Eskom was deemed an “essential service” – meaning any strike there is, by definition, unprotected – which means workers taking part could face dismissal

With no clear outlook in sight, South Africa will have to bear the brunt of the standoff between the unions and the utility.


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.