Eskom implements Stage 2 loadshedding for Saturday

Eskom will continue implementing Stage 2 load shedding on Saturday, from 09:00 to 23:00.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, Eskom said that there is still a capacity shortage.

“Eskom’s maintenance teams are working round the clock to return generation units to the electricity system,” the power utility said.

Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 23:00 on Friday to 09:00 on Saturday.

Eskom had introduced Stage 4 load shedding last week Saturday, following a cyclone in Mozambique which had affected power imports from the country.

SA has been relying on open cycle gas turbines, which are powered by diesel, to meet energy demand when coal generating units are down. Diesel levels were running low, but a diesel shipment of 13 million litres which arrived on Thursday helped ease the strain on the national grid.

This allowed Eskom to shift load shedding from Stage 4, to Stage 2 on Friday, Etzinger explained.

FIND: Your load shedding schedule

Stage 2 load shedding allows for 2 000 MW of power to be load shed on a rotational basis.

Delivering an address on Human Rights Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the electricity crisis would be overcome, just like other challenges the country was confronted with in the past.

Source: Fin24

Share this article











Comments

comments