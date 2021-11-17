Eskom implements Stage 2 loadshedding, yet again

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 2pm today until 5am on Saturday.

According to the power utility, this is due to the ongoing insufficient generation capacity and the loss of a unit each at Medupi, Duvha and Kendal power stations this morning.

Meanwhile, Eskom is set to hold a media briefing on Wednesday morning, following its warning that it could implement rolling blackouts yet again. This comes after a handful of generating units failed at various power stations.

The power utility recently ceased its most recent bout of rolling blackouts at stage four. Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha warns that the public should use electricity sparingly as implementing loadshedding cannot ultimately be ruled out.