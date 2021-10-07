Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Eskom implements Stage 2 loadshedding

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Eskom has announced that Stage Two loadshedding will be implemented between 9pm and 5am this evening (Thursday) and again tomorrow (Friday), during the same period.

According to Eskom, this is in order to replenish depleted emergency generation reserves to keep the lights on during the business hours.

The utility earlier noted that power system is was under severe pressure, after losing the most recent breakdown cost the power grid 14 900 megawatts.

According to Eskom,  emergency reserves depleted faster than expected today due to further breakdowns of a generation unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations.

Eskom urged the public to continue using electricity sparingly to prevent further loadshedding.

VOCfm


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.