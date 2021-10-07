Eskom implements Stage 2 loadshedding

Share this article

















Eskom has announced that Stage Two loadshedding will be implemented between 9pm and 5am this evening (Thursday) and again tomorrow (Friday), during the same period.

According to Eskom, this is in order to replenish depleted emergency generation reserves to keep the lights on during the business hours.

The utility earlier noted that power system is was under severe pressure, after losing the most recent breakdown cost the power grid 14 900 megawatts.

According to Eskom, emergency reserves depleted faster than expected today due to further breakdowns of a generation unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations.

Eskom urged the public to continue using electricity sparingly to prevent further loadshedding.

VOCfm