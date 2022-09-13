Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Eskom implements Stage 4 rolling blackouts until Thursday

Eskom says the sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units on Tuesday morning has forced the power utility to implement Stage 4 blackouts across South Africa

“A sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units (1 920MW maximum generating capacity) has forced the implementation of Stage 4 loadshedding starting at 10:00 this morning. This will last until 05:00 on Thursday morning,” says Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

 

 

 

Rolling Blackouts | Eskom reiterates the urgent need for additional energy supply

On Monday, Eskom reiterated the urgent need for additional energy supply.

Company Chief Operations Officer, Jan Oberholzer says the current rolling blackouts are necessary due to multi generation unit breakdowns at various power stations.

The power utility cites the poor performance of its units over the past week.

Eskom started rolling blackouts in various stages since last week Monday. The rolling blackouts will be effected for the rest of the week. Oberholzer says the power utility has lost over 20 000 megawatts from its 42 generation units in the last week.

Eskom says it could take up to a year to resolve the electricity crisis

Source: SABC

