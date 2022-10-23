Eskom implements Stage 4 rolling blackouts

Share this article

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 4 rolling blackouts from 12:00 on Sunday afternoon until 05:00 on Monday morning.

Rolling blackouts will then vary between Stages 4 and 3 until Wednesday morning.

The power utility says that the emergency reserves, both the diesel and pumped storage dam levels are almost depleted.

It says: “Over the weekend the breakdown of a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel, and Medupi power stations, as well as the delayed returns of generating unit each at Camden, Kusile, Komati, and Kendal power stations have exacerbated current generation capacity shortages, forcing the escalation of loadshedding.”

Eskom will publish any further updates as soon as any significant changes occur.

Source: SABC News