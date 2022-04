Share this article

Eskom has announced that Stage 4 rolling blackouts are being implemented.

The power utility says this follows the tripping of the Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4.

The country has been dealing with Stage two rolling blackouts since Sunday after a two-day reprieve.

The power utility says CEO André de Ruyter will hold a virtual media briefing to update the public on the current system challenges.

Source: SABC News