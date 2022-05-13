Eskom re-implements Stage 2 loadshedding between 5pm – 10 pm

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Friday due to “continued constraints on the power system”, says Eskom.

“The continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening peak will require implementation of stage 2 load-shedding tonight [Friday],” said the power utility.

Several generating units were expected to return to service, starting on Friday afternoon and through the weekend.

“Since yesterday afternoon [Thursday] a generating unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matimba power stations were returned to service.