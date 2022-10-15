Eskom reimplements Stage 2 loadshedding ‘until further notice’

Share this article

South Africans enjoyment of uninterrupted electricity supply has been cut short as Eskom announced the reimplementation of Stage 2 until further notice.

Despite the anticipation of a ‘lower weekend demand’, the embattled power utility said four generating units broke down, and the return to service of another was delayed.

The scheduled power cuts kicked in at 2pm this afternoon. Eskom says there is currently over 5 200 MW on planned maintenance while nearly 16 500 MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

