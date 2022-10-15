Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Eskom reimplements Stage 2 loadshedding ‘until further notice’

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

South Africans enjoyment of uninterrupted electricity supply has been cut short as Eskom announced the reimplementation of Stage 2 until further notice.

Despite the anticipation of a ‘lower weekend demand’, the embattled power utility said four generating units broke down, and the return to service of another was delayed.

The scheduled power cuts kicked in at 2pm this afternoon. Eskom says there is currently over 5 200 MW on planned maintenance while nearly 16 500 MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

VOC


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.