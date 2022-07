Share this article

Loadshedding is not going anywhere, anytime soon. Eskom has announced that scheduled power cuts will be escalated to Stage 6 tomorrow, and varying Stages throughout the week.

Amid an unresolved wage dispute with employees, and having suffered severe damage at several of its power stations, the utility warned that recovery ‘to pre-strike’ levels will take weeks.

A meeting between unions and Eskom management is reportedly scheduled for Tuesday.

Monday: Stage 2 between midnight and 5 am Stage 4 between 5 am and 4 pm Stage 6 between 4 pm and 10 pm Stage 4 between 10 pm and midnight

Tuesday: Stage 2 between midnight and 5 am Stage 4 between 5 am and 4 pm Stage 5 between 4 pm and 10 pm Stage 4 between 10 pm and midnight VOC