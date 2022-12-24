Eskom staff compliment just over 40 000: De Ruyter

Share this article

Eskom says it has seen a significant reduction in its staff compliment which now stands at just over 40 000. The power utility says the reduction is a result of natural attrition and voluntary severance packages and not retrenchments.

Eskom says it has embarked on a rigorous campaign to bolster integrity and compliance with a focus on rooting out fraud, corruption and sabotage at the parastatal.

CEO André de Ruyter was speaking at a virtual media briefing during which he released the financial results for the year ending March 2022.

“Our headcount continues to decline, we are now at the end of the financial year, we were sitting at a shade of just over 40 000, from about 46 000 from when I just joined. So, there’s been a significant decrease in our headcount and that of course has been achieved with no forced retrenchments and we were able to reduce our headcount main through natural attrition and voluntary severance packages.”

Eskom reported a net loss of R12.3-billion for the year which ended 31 March 2022. The power utility says the financial loss is largely due to high finance costs and the usage of Open Cycle Gas Turbines to supplement generation capacity. Eskom has reduced its gross debt from R401-billion to R396-billion. De Ruyter says the parastatal’s high debt remains unsustainable. “Our net loss while still unacceptably large at R12.3 billion is a 51% improvement compared to the prior year sales volumes were moderately up after a recovery in demand following the COVID pandemic. And we saw the balance sheet continue to show some improvement as you can see there, we spent approximately R70-billion on repayment of debt as well as interest paid.”

Source: SABC News