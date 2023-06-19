Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Eskom subcontractor, accomplices to appear for copper cable theft

An Eskom subcontractor employee and his two accomplices arrested for alleged copper cable theft at Medupi power station will on Monday appear before the Lephalale magistrate’s court in Limpopo.

Police say a fourth suspect has evaded arrest.

Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspects allegedly stole copper cables estimated at over R150 000 at Medupi power station.

Ledwaba says one of the suspects works for a company that does maintenance work at Medupi and Matimba power stations.

Police say they have launched a manhunt for the fourth suspect. The suspects will face a charge of damaging essential infrastructure.

Source: SABC News


