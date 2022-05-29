Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Eskom suspends load-shedding — for now

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Power utility Eskom announced the suspension of load-shedding on Sunday due to “marginal improvement” in power-generating capacity.

Eskom has been implementing load-shedding for three weeks now due to energy-generation constraints caused by power-generating unit breakdowns in several power stations and some units being on scheduled maintenance.

In a statement on Sunday, Eskom indicated it still has 13,805MW of power-generating capacity out due to breakdowns and a further 4,331MW unavailable due to planned maintenance.

It said the energy-generating system is however still constrained and being carefully monitored.

The public has been asked to continue using electricity sparingly.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.