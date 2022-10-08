Eskom suspends rolling blackouts

Share this article

Eskom has suspended rolling blackouts from five o’clock this morning. The power utility says this is due to anticipated lower weekend demand, as well as adequate levels of emergency generation reserves – like diesel.

Since Thursday afternoon a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba, and Tutuka power stations have returned to service.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha explains:

“Load shedding will be suspended at 05:00 on Saturday morning. While the generation capacity constraints persist, the suspension of load shedding is possible due to the anticipated lower weekend demand, as well as adequate levels of emergency generation reserves. We currently have 5 512MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 484MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Source: SABC News