Eskom to implement Stage 1 loadshedding for limited period on Saturday and Sunday

Eskom says it will implement Stage 1 loadshedding between 5pm and 8pm today and tomorrow after rolling blackouts earlier this week that saw it being ramped up to Stage 4 due to breakdowns at power stations.

The power utility suspended loadshedding last night after four generation units were returned to service and demand decreased due to improved weather conditions.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says: “The supply outlook for the coming week is expected to improve as additional generation units are planned to return to service. Eskom will promptly inform the public should there be any significant changes. Eskom would like to remind the public that these capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future, and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity.”

Source: SABC News