Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding on Friday

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding on Friday due to a shortage of capacity, the power utility said.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Eskom said Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented from 09:00 to 23:00 on Friday.

This is the first time in almost a week that Eskom has not implemented Stage 4.

It also said that load shedding would shift to Stage 1 from 23:00 on Thursday evening until 09:00 on Friday morning.

Stage 2 allows for 2 000 MW to be load shed on a rotational basis.

Earlier on Thursday at the 25th commemoration of the Sharpeville massacre in Vereeniging, Gauteng, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the electricity crisis would be overcome, just like other challenges the country has been confronted with in the past.

Ramaphosa said that access to electricity is a basic human right, and he urged all South Africans to join forces in bringing the crisis to an end.

