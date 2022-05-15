Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Eskom to implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts on Sunday afternoon

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 rolling blackouts will be implemented from 5pm on Sunday afternoon to 10pm.

Stage 3 will be implemented on Monday and on Tuesday at the same time and for the remainder of the week it will be reduced to Stage 2.

The power utility says this is due to a continued loss of generating capacity. It also says it will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes.

On Thursday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) called for the State of Disaster to be declared on Eskom.

It stated that the State of Disaster would be solution-driven when it comes to running the power utility.

The party argues that the rolling blackouts, which have cost the country billions of rand, continue to hurt the country’s economy and have contributed to the unemployment crisis.

Source: SABC News


