Eskom to implement Stage 5 blackouts from Saturday morning

Eskom has announced the implementation of stage 5 blackouts across South Africa from 10 am on Saturday until 5 am on Monday.

The power utility says this is due to a breakdown of five generating units overnight each at Kusile, Arnot and Camden, as well as two units at Duvha Power Station.

The embattled power utility has warned that should any further breakdowns occur, higher stages of may be implemented at short notice.

Eskom is expected to brief the media on Sunday on the outlook of the load shedding stages for the week ahead.

Source: SABC News


