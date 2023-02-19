Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Eskom to implement stage 6 load shedding on Saturday night

Local, News
Eskom has announced it will be implementing Stage 6 load shedding from 8PM on Saturday night until 5AM on Sunday morning.

Thereafter, Stage 4 power cuts will remain in place until further notice.

The ailing utility has ramped up load shedding due to breakdowns at five power stations.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that a return to Stage 6 on Sunday evening is also not completely off the table.

“In order to create space to replenish the emergency generation reserves, there is a possibility that Stage 6 might again be implemented on Sunday night.”


