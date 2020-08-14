Eskom to implement stage two load shedding from 8am

Share this article

















Eskom will resume stage-2 load shedding from 8am on Friday morning to 10pm tonight.

On Thursday, the power utility implemented Stage-2 rotational load shedding due to an increase in generation unit breakdowns overnight.

The power utility says it has restored four units to the power grid but this is not sufficient to meet demand.

Technicians are working to restore the remainder of generation units back into service.

Eskom says the power grid remains constrained and power outages could continue through the weekend.

Eskom’s woes compounded by illegal connections

In July load shedding had been suspended, but there were parts of South Africa where residents remained in the dark amidst the cold weather and COVID-19 fears.

source: SABC News