From the news desk

Eskom urges public to reduce Electricity

Eskom has urged the public to reduce usage of electricity as the system is under pressure due to a number of generating units breaking down.

While they expect a number of units to return to service in the next few days, they urge the public to reduce usage and to use electricity sparingly in order to avoid load shedding.

Total breakdowns amount to 14 925 MW while planned maintenance is 4759 MW of capacity. Should there be any further breakdowns,Eskom may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice.

